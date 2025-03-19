Family pay tribute to ‘loving and caring’ son who died following collision

The family of Simon Evans, who died on Friday following a collision in Shropshire, have paid tribute to a ‘loving and kind gentleman’.

The 18-year-old sadly died at the scene of the incident on Offoxey Road in Tong, near Shifnal at around 11.15pm.

Simon, from Perton near Wolverhampton, had been a passenger in the silver Audi A1 before the collision occurred.

In a statement his family have said: “Simon was just a lovely, friendly person always with a smile on his face, he was so family orientated and would do absolutely anything for his friends, who he was very loyal too. They had an amazing friendship group of which he was the glue that held them together. Whenever they were together, there was always laughter.

“He loved to be outside, and he loved spending time in Cornwall with us and our friends. He was adventurous. He was kind and thoughtful to all those that met him.

“He had so many hobbies, he was a blue belt in Taekwondo and he even became world champion, before he moved onto his next hobby, of which there were many. Simon also tried his hand at fishing, darts, mountain biking, pool and most recently golf. He also loved his car and would always be tinkering with it alongside his brother.

“Recently Simon had been given a promotion to sous chef at the restaurant he worked at part-time, which he was so proud of, and so were we. He was excited to be included in new ideas for the restaurant and felt proud to be part of their team and family. He also attended a college course of which he was excelling in studying light vehicle mechanics.

“Nothing was too much for Simon, he would do anything to help anyone, and all those who knew Simon would describe him as funny, loving and caring.

“Simon is a much-loved son, brother, grandson and friend who will be sorely missed by anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. He really was a gentleman older than his years.”

Two other teenagers, both aged 17, travelling in the Audi sadly later died in hospital due to their injuries. Another 17-year-old boy suffered life-changing injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the collision and ask anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact DC Rich Owen on 07814773916 or email SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 554i of 14 March, 2025.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling through Bishops Wood and Brewood at around 11pm, as we believe the Audi travelled along Port Lane and Kiddemore Green Road ahead of the incident.