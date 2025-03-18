Rotary club charters train to help raise funds for the Severn Valley Railway

A Shropshire Rotary club is planning to run a rail rescue operation to help the struggling Severn Valley Railway.

The Severn Valley Railway. Photo: SVR

Members of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club will be chartering a train in a bid to generate much-needed funds for the line’s restoration.

The club has announced a journey starting from Kidderminster on Sunday April 27.

- Advertisement -

The train will travel to Highley for a tour of the SVR Engine House and then stop off for lunch at Bewdley.

The Rotary venture is being supported by both the Ferrari Owners Club and the Lamborghini Club as part of the national ‘Drive It’ day.

This will see the entire frontage of the Kidderminster Station transformed into a display of Italian Supercars.

Organiser David Morris, president of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary, said today: ”Rotary club members from across Shropshire were horrified when they heard about the landslip at Hampton Loade.

“They are so genuinely concerned about the loss of revenue to the Severn Valley Railway line that they have decided to work together and charter the vintage DMU train for the day.

“We will leave Kidderminster at 9.45am and return at 3.45pm and travellers will also have the option of having their own picnic on the train.

“The great attraction is that ride will cost only £20 – which is more than a 25% discount on the normal price.”

He added: “All members of the public are encouraged to join us for this unique journey and at the same time help us save this great railway.”

Tickets can be obtained from David Morris – 07773 537564 or at djmfastforward@hotmail.co.uk