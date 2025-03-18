Mayor of Shrewsbury’s Charity Evening raises £1,500 for two local causes

A night of generosity, community spirit, and incredible food saw the Mayor of Shrewsbury’s charity event raise an outstanding £1,500 on Wednesday 12th March at the award-winning Lea Cross Tandoori.

The proceeds will directly benefit the Mayor’s Charity Fund, supporting two essential local charities: Omega and Shropshire Mental Health Support.

The event was expertly hosted by Toastmaster and MC Andrew Jones, who kept the energy high throughout the evening. Guests enjoyed a feast of delicious cuisine while hearing from representatives of Omega and Shropshire Mental Health Support, who spoke passionately about their life-changing work. They emphasised the ongoing need for volunteers, inviting anyone interested in making a difference to step forward and get involved.

A thrilling raffle added to the excitement, featuring generous donations from individuals and local businesses. Prizes included contributions from Berry’s, Walsh Butchers, as well as three breath-taking images donated by Mike Warrender, Chair of Newport Photographic Club. Additional prizes were kindly gifted by generous supporters on the night, further boosting the fundraising total.

The event drew a distinguished crowd, including the High Sheriff of Shropshire, representatives from Shrewsbury Drapers, the Headteacher of Adcote School, and supporters from both charities. Many regular benefactors of the Mayor’s Charity Fund, business guests of Lea Cross Tandoori, councillors, former Mayors, and representatives from collaborative organisations also joined in the celebration.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude, the Mayor thanked all attendees, donors, and supporters for their generosity and community spirit. A special appreciation was extended to Lea Cross Tandoori for their exceptional hospitality and continued commitment to the local community. Notably, the restaurant has also been nominated in the prestigious Business Awards 2025, a testament to their outstanding contributions.

The £1,500 raised will significantly impact Omega and Shropshire Mental Health Support, helping them continue their vital work supporting those in need.

Following this fantastic event, the Mayor of Shrewsbury is thrilled to announce the next big community gathering: The Mayor’s Fete on Monday 5th May in the Quarry Park from 10am till 4pm.

Mark your calendars for another incredible opportunity to come together, support great causes, and celebrate Shrewsbury’s vibrant community spirit.