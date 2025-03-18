Final public review opens for Telford and Wrekin Council Local Plan

Telford & Wrekin Council has approved the next stage of its Local Plan review, marking a key milestone in shaping the borough’s future until 2040.

Pictured homes and green space in Lawley. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The Local Plan will shape the borough’s future by securing investment in infrastructure, such as schools and transport networks whilst creating jobs, and delivering quality homes, all while protecting Telford and Wrekin’s green spaces and heritage.

Following extensive public consultation at the draft plan stage which closed in January 2024 the Council have updated the Local Plan and following Full Council approval last month, the Regulation 19 public review opens today (17 March 2025) and will run for seven weeks until 5 May 2025.

- Advertisement -

This is the final opportunity for residents, businesses, and stakeholders to submit formal comments on matters of soundness and legal compliance before the plan is submitted to the Government’s Planning Inspectorate for independent examination.

The Telford and Wrekin Local Plan sets out how the borough will grow sustainably, ensuring the right homes, jobs, infrastructure, and green spaces are in place to support local communities. The plan includes proposals for new housing to meet the needs of young people, families, and older residents, as well as creating new jobs by supporting business growth and attracting new investment.

It also outlines plans for six new schools, expanded healthcare services, and improvements to transport networks. Protecting and enhancing Telford’s green spaces is a priority, alongside tackling climate change by promoting energy-efficient buildings and sustainable development.

The Regulation 19 review is being published to allow the public and stakeholders to make their final comments on the Local Plan. The comments made will then be submitted to the independent nationally appointed Planning Inspector who will consider them alongside the need for any amendments to the plan before it is formally adopted

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning & Sustainability, said: “This is a key step in delivering a robust and sustainable plan for Telford and Wrekin. We’ve listened to feedback from our communities, businesses, and partners to shape a Local Plan that ensures the borough develops in the right way.

“The plan provides a framework for the development of our borough until 2040, ensuring a good supply of quality homes for residents of all ages, from new families setting up their first homes to older residents looking to downsize locally, plus accessible and adaptable properties that meet lifetime needs. Alongside these homes, the plan will protect important green spaces, deliver new employment opportunities, increase the number of schools in the borough and improve infrastructure.

“This is the last opportunity for residents and stakeholders to have a say on the plan’s soundness before it is submitted for independent examination.”

The Regulation 19 public review runs from 17 March to 5 May 2025. All responses will be considered by the national Planning Inspectorate, which will independently assess the Telford and Wrekin Local Plan before it is formally adopted.

For more information and to submit comments, visit: telfordandwrekinlocalplan.co.uk.