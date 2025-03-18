9.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
- Advertisement -

Feargal Sharkey to join Shrewsbury People’s Assembly for Water

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

River campaigner Feargal Sharkey will join James Lock from the River Don Project at Theatre Severn this Saturday for a People’s Assembly on the state of the River Severn. 

Residents campaign to protest against raw sewage in the River Severn
Residents campaign to protest against raw sewage in the River Severn

The free event, hosted by local campaign group Up Sewage Creek, will focus on a key question for local residents to have their say on: ‘How will we ensure that future generations have clean water and healthy river ecosystems?’

Claire Kirby from Up Sewage Creek says: “We’re asking residents from across Shrewsbury and beyond to join us as we come together to discuss the horrendous state of the River Severn. We believe the only way to manage the situation holistically is to trust the people instead of letting greedy, sewage-dumping water companies dominate the agenda.

- Advertisement -

“This assembly is a way to get change to happen from the grassroots up. I don’t know what ideas will come out of it, but I do know that we need ordinary residents to make our voices heard if we’re going to fight back against corporate sewage dumping.

“We’re thrilled to have Feargal Sharkey as a guest speaker alongside James Lock from the River Don project in Sheffield. They will join us on a live video link to bring us up to speed on the crisis our rivers are in and offer a successful example of how we can do better. Then we – the people – will put our heads together to imagine creative ways to save our magnificent Severn.”

The event will kick off with a colourful ‘Severn Spirit’ procession from Wakeman Gardens to Theatre Severn leaving at 10.30am and arriving at 11.15am. 

Inside the theatre, guest speakers will set out the scale of the issue facing the UK’s waterways. The audience will then break into small, facilitated groups to discuss the best way forward before coming together to agree on three urgent actions to inform and empower the local and national debate after the event.

The people’s assembly comes as the river pollution issue continues to cause a stink in Parliament. Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley – who will be present at the assembly, alongside local councillors – has repeatedly raised the damage being done to the Severn in the Commons. 

Meanwhile her fellow Labour backbencher Clive Lewis has the Second Reading of his private member’s Our Water Our Way Water Bill on Friday 28 March. The Bill calls for a Citizen’s Assembly to discuss renationalisation of the water industry.   

Claire Kirby added: 

“We all know that if you want something done, you need to do it yourself. The future of the River Severn can’t be left to the water companies or even politicians. If Shrewsbury residents care about the Severn, we need to save it ourselves. Come and join us on Saturday as we decide how to do it!”

The Severn Spirit procession is free and open to everyone. Entrance to the assembly at 11.30am requires a free ticket which can be booked here

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP