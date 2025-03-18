Feargal Sharkey to join Shrewsbury People’s Assembly for Water

River campaigner Feargal Sharkey will join James Lock from the River Don Project at Theatre Severn this Saturday for a People’s Assembly on the state of the River Severn.

Residents campaign to protest against raw sewage in the River Severn

The free event, hosted by local campaign group Up Sewage Creek, will focus on a key question for local residents to have their say on: ‘How will we ensure that future generations have clean water and healthy river ecosystems?’

Claire Kirby from Up Sewage Creek says: “We’re asking residents from across Shrewsbury and beyond to join us as we come together to discuss the horrendous state of the River Severn. We believe the only way to manage the situation holistically is to trust the people instead of letting greedy, sewage-dumping water companies dominate the agenda.

“This assembly is a way to get change to happen from the grassroots up. I don’t know what ideas will come out of it, but I do know that we need ordinary residents to make our voices heard if we’re going to fight back against corporate sewage dumping.

“We’re thrilled to have Feargal Sharkey as a guest speaker alongside James Lock from the River Don project in Sheffield. They will join us on a live video link to bring us up to speed on the crisis our rivers are in and offer a successful example of how we can do better. Then we – the people – will put our heads together to imagine creative ways to save our magnificent Severn.”

The event will kick off with a colourful ‘Severn Spirit’ procession from Wakeman Gardens to Theatre Severn leaving at 10.30am and arriving at 11.15am.

Inside the theatre, guest speakers will set out the scale of the issue facing the UK’s waterways. The audience will then break into small, facilitated groups to discuss the best way forward before coming together to agree on three urgent actions to inform and empower the local and national debate after the event.

The people’s assembly comes as the river pollution issue continues to cause a stink in Parliament. Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley – who will be present at the assembly, alongside local councillors – has repeatedly raised the damage being done to the Severn in the Commons.

Meanwhile her fellow Labour backbencher Clive Lewis has the Second Reading of his private member’s Our Water Our Way Water Bill on Friday 28 March. The Bill calls for a Citizen’s Assembly to discuss renationalisation of the water industry.

Claire Kirby added:

“We all know that if you want something done, you need to do it yourself. The future of the River Severn can’t be left to the water companies or even politicians. If Shrewsbury residents care about the Severn, we need to save it ourselves. Come and join us on Saturday as we decide how to do it!”

The Severn Spirit procession is free and open to everyone. Entrance to the assembly at 11.30am requires a free ticket which can be booked here.