Emergency services respond to water rescue incident in Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A multi-agency response was launched last night after reports of a water rescue incident near the Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) Fire Control received an emergency call at 10.02pm on Monday, prompting a swift response. Five fire appliances, including the specialist Water Rescue Unit, were dispatched from Baschurch and Shrewsbury fire stations. An Operations officer also attended the scene.

The incident, which occurred near the Welsh Bridge, required the combined efforts of SFRS, West Mercia Police, and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Firefighters worked alongside police and paramedics to assist in the rescue operation. Details regarding the nature of the incident have not been released.

The emergency services remained at the scene for approximately 34 minutes, with a “stop message” indicating the conclusion of the incident received at 10.36pm.

“We can confirm that crews from Shrewsbury and Baschurch, along with our Water Rescue Unit, attended an incident near Welsh Bridge last night,” a spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service stated. “We worked closely with our colleagues from West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service.”

