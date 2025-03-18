9.9 C
Air ambulance attends head-on collision on Wrockwardine Wood Way in Telford

Emergency services including a Midlands Air Ambulance responded to a head-on collision involving two cars on Wrockwardine Wood Way in Telford this morning.

G-HMAA, the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s third wholly-owned helicopter
The collision happened just before 9.43am, West Midlands Ambulance Service says two people were taken to hospital following the collision, one with potentially serious injuries.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “Upon arrival we found three patients being cared for by an off-duty paramedic.

“The driver of the first car, a woman, was assessed and had sustained potentially serious injuries which were not life threatening. The second was a man who was a passenger in one of the cars. He was assessed and had sustained non-life threatening injuries.

“The third patient did not require treatment from ambulance staff.”

Two fire appliances from Telford Central and Wellington fire stations along with an operations officer attended the scene.

Fortunately, no individuals were trapped within the vehicles. Fire service personnel utilised small gear to make the vehicles safe, mitigating further risks.

West Mercia Police were also present at the scene, assisting with traffic management and collision investigations.

