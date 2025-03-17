Vital £15m engineering work to close parts of the Cambrian line from today

Passengers are being urged to check before they travel on the Cambrian line ­from today until early April when Network Rail will be carrying out a range of work across a 16-day period.

Vital £15m engineering work to close parts of the Cambrian line for 16 days. Photo: Network Rail

As part of a £15 million investment in the railway, engineers will be carrying out multiple track and drainage renewals, a bridge renewal, embankment work, vegetation management and track maintenance across various sites, between Monday 17 March and Wednesday 2 April.

Buses will replace trains:

– Between Newtown and Aberystwyth from Monday 17 March until 9am on Friday 21 March

– Between Machynlleth and Pwllheli from Monday 17 March until 9am on Friday 21 March

– Between Shrewsbury and Machynlleth from 6pm on Friday 21 March until Wednesday 2 April

Network Rail and Transport for Wales (TfW) have worked closely together to maximise the amount of work done while the line is closed, reducing the total impact on passengers by avoiding eight days of further line closures over the next three years.

Closing the railway for this period will allow Network Rail to bring forward work scheduled for 2026 and 2027 and deliver multiple key projects at once, minimising future disruption and saving £1.5 million in the process.

During the 16 days the line is closed, Network Rail engineers will be completing a range of work, including:

Track renewals: Replacing the existing, life-expired track at sites between Machynlleth and Dovey Junction, and between Machynlleth and Caersws.

Track maintenance: Carrying out essential maintenance of the track at multiple sites, including between Shrewsbury and Welshpool, and between Caersws and Newtown.

Embankment strengthening: Stabilising the embankment next to the railway near Talerddig by installing rock netting.

Bridge renewals: Refurbishing a railway bridge wall at Glantwymyn, between Machynlleth and Caersws.

Vegetation clearance: Teams will cut back trees and hedges that are either diseased or overgrown and could pose a significant threat to the railway at various sites between Shrewsbury and Aberystwyth.

In addition to the continued safe and reliable running of train services along this busy route, the track renewal at Machynlleth station will pave the way for the introduction of TfW’s new Class 197 trains.

Nick Millington, Network Rail Wales and Borders route director, said: “We recognise there is never a good time to close the railway for a significant amount of time, but we have planned this essential work to minimise disruption as much as possible.

“To maximise efficiency and minimise future disruption, we have brought forward and included work that was scheduled to take place over the next two years.

“The scale of the work being carried is significant, with £15 million and thousands of hours of work being invested into improving the Cambrian line.

“We would like to thank passengers for their patience – and urge them to check their journeys before they travel.”

Colin Lea, TfW planning and performance director, said: “This work is the result of months of careful planning with our partners in Network Rail to ensure as little customer impact as possible.

“It’s a huge investment in the line, following the major refurbishment of Barmouth Bridge in 2023.

“As a targeted approach through our Local Railway Partnership we’ve identified a way of reducing the total time the railway is closed, and to complete the work ahead of the key Easter and summer periods.

“Our operational teams have put a dedicated rail replacement plan in place for the duration of the work – customers should check their journey details before they travel.”

Passengers are advised to check before they travel at journeycheck.com/tfwrail or nationalrail.co.uk