TNS Foundation to revitalise The Centre in Oswestry

Borderland Rotary recently welcomed Gill Jones, head of The New Saints FC (TNS) Foundation, who delivered promising news regarding the future of The Centre on Oak Street.

Jones announced that the Foundation will take over the day-to-day management of the facility, formerly known as Centre Northwest, starting in early summer.

“It’s all very exciting,” Gill stated, “TNS Foundation has reached an agreement with Oswestry Town Council to manage activities at The Centre. OsNosh will remain in their current location, and we aim to introduce a broader range of programs for young people and the wider community.”

The Foundation’s plans are ambitious, building on their successful track record of providing community services. Last year, they offered 4,500 free holiday activity places and healthy meals for young people, alongside their regular term-time school and community provisions. “By having another location in town, we hope to continue and further expand our work,” Jones explained.

The Centre, opened in 2012, has faced challenges due to national austerity measures that significantly reduced local authority youth budgets. Consequently, the building has been underutilised, with OsNosh being a notable exception.

Jones emphasised the Foundation’s vision for the future: “This is just the beginning. We have big plans to maximise the potential of the building and the adjoining sports area. We hope the community will embrace the changes and participate actively.”

The Foundation will continue to provide activities at Park Hall, which has recently benefited from significant investment in new stand facilities. However, the focus on The Centre represents a significant expansion of their community outreach.

The news was warmly received by Borderland Rotary, who expressed their support for the Foundation’s efforts to revitalise a valuable community asset. The anticipated changes promise to bring renewed vitality to Oak Street and provide greater opportunities for Oswestry residents, particularly its youth.