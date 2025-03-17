3.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
- Advertisement -

TNS Foundation to revitalise The Centre in Oswestry

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Borderland Rotary recently welcomed Gill Jones, head of The New Saints FC (TNS) Foundation, who delivered promising news regarding the future of The Centre on Oak Street.

Gill Jones at Centre
Gill Jones at Centre

Jones announced that the Foundation will take over the day-to-day management of the facility, formerly known as Centre Northwest, starting in early summer.

“It’s all very exciting,” Gill stated, “TNS Foundation has reached an agreement with Oswestry Town Council to manage activities at The Centre. OsNosh will remain in their current location, and we aim to introduce a broader range of programs for young people and the wider community.”

- Advertisement -

The Foundation’s plans are ambitious, building on their successful track record of providing community services. Last year, they offered 4,500 free holiday activity places and healthy meals for young people, alongside their regular term-time school and community provisions. “By having another location in town, we hope to continue and further expand our work,” Jones explained.

The Centre, opened in 2012, has faced challenges due to national austerity measures that significantly reduced local authority youth budgets. Consequently, the building has been underutilised, with OsNosh being a notable exception.

Jones emphasised the Foundation’s vision for the future: “This is just the beginning. We have big plans to maximise the potential of the building and the adjoining sports area. We hope the community will embrace the changes and participate actively.”

The Foundation will continue to provide activities at Park Hall, which has recently benefited from significant investment in new stand facilities. However, the focus on The Centre represents a significant expansion of their community outreach.

The news was warmly received by Borderland Rotary, who expressed their support for the Foundation’s efforts to revitalise a valuable community asset. The anticipated changes promise to bring renewed vitality to Oak Street and provide greater opportunities for Oswestry residents, particularly its youth.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP