Third teenager dies following collision near Shifnal

A third teenager has sadly died following a serious collision in Tong near Shifnal on Friday.

The collision happened at around 11.15pm on Offoxey Road in Tong involving a silver Audi A1.

An 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has now been named as Simon Evans from Perton in Wolverhampton.

A 17-year-old, who sadly died in hospital later on Saturday, has been named as Jacob Holeman from Codsall in Staffordshire.

It has now been confirmed, sadly Jenson Bridges, aged 17, from Brewood in Staffordshire, died as a result of his injuries yesterday.

The fourth occupant of the car, a 17-year-old boy, suffered life changing injuries and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Inspector Steph Arrowsmith, from the Serious Collision Investigation Team, said: “Sadly, three teenagers have died and one remains in hospital with life-changing injuries in this tragic incident and our thoughts are with all of those who have been affected.

“We continue to carry out enquiries into the collision and I would like to thank everybody who has contacted us so far with information to assist with our investigation.

“We are still appealing to anyone else who may have been on Offoxey Road on Friday night to get in contact. We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling through Bishops Wood and Brewood around 11pm, as we believe the Audi travelled along Port Lane and Kiddemore Green Road ahead of the incident.

“We believe the Audi was travelling together with a red Vauxhall Corsa and a black VW Golf. The vehicles were not involved in the collision in any way, but we’re hoping motorists in the area may remember seeing the three vehicles together.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact DC Rich Owen on 07814773916 or email SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 554i of 14 March, 2025.