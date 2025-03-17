Telford student is nominated for young fundraiser of the year award

A student from a Telford secondary school has been nominated for an award in recognition of his incredible fundraising efforts.

Tristan Priest

Tristan Priest, from New Road Academy in Wrockwardine Wood, has been nominated for the Young Fundraiser of the Year award at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

The competition celebrates young individuals who go above and beyond to raise funds and make a difference, and Tristan’s dedication has caught the attention of the judges.

- Advertisement -

Tristan will be ascending Snowdon later this month to raise money for the amazing cause close to his heart. He has managed to raise £2,175 so far – and the amount is rising daily.

New Road Academy’s year 10 head Clare Tabberer said: “The hospital is close to Tristan’s heart, having supported him and his brother through difficult times, including his leukaemia diagnosis.

“Now, Tristan wants to give back so that others can receive the same support. Throughout the past year, he has worked tirelessly to raise funds for the hospital. His innovative approach and enthusiasm helped raise much-needed funds.

“The funds raised will go directly towards improving care for children at the hospital, helping to provide treatments, advanced research, and support for families in need.

“Tristan’s ability to balance schoolwork and charitable work has earned him respect and admiration from everyone.

“The winner of the Young Fundraiser of the Year award will be announced at a ceremony later this year, but for us, Tristan is already a winner for showing such dedication, passion, and selflessness.”