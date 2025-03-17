Missing Market Drayton woman found safe after 17-day search



Missing Market Drayton woman Christine Fish has been found safe following a search lasting for 17 days. The 55-year-old former local vet was located thanks to the vigilance of a couple from Carmarthen, Wales, who recognised Christine from a Facebook missing person appeal.

Jay and Stacey, from Carmarthen, had unknowingly seen Christine multiple times over several days. It wasn’t until Saturday, March 15th, that they saw the appeal shared on Facebook and realised the woman they had encountered was the missing Christine Fish. Their prompt action proved crucial in bringing the extensive search to a positive conclusion.

Upon recognising Christine, Jay and Stacey immediately contacted Market Drayton Crime & Safety Watch. The information was swiftly relayed to Christine’s best friend, Sian, who then alerted the police via a 999 call. Within moments, officers were dispatched and were able to locate Christine and confirm her safety.

Christine, a well-known figure in the local community due to her former role as a vet and her volunteer work at Fordhall Farm, had disappeared after leaving a friend’s house in Market Drayton. Her disappearance on February 26th triggered a widespread search effort involving her loved ones, the local community, and the police. Over the past 17 days, helicopters, drones, and specialist search teams with dogs were deployed in a determined effort to bring her home.

Jennifer Holden, from Market Drayton Crime & Safety Watch, expressed the overwhelming relief and gratitude felt by everyone involved. “We are beyond relieved that Christine has been found safe,” she said. “Together with Sian, Christine’s best friend, we have been working non-stop on this case. The police made it clear—finding Christine was a priority, and they too worked tirelessly day after day to make it happen.”

Holden continued, “To say we are relieved doesn’t even begin to express how we feel right now. We are overwhelmed with emotion. Christine is incredibly lucky to have a friend like Sian, and we are deeply grateful for her strength and determination throughout.”

Market Drayton Crime & Safety Watch extended their heartfelt thanks to everyone who played a part in the search, stating, “Our heartfelt thanks go to everyone who shared her story, kept watch, and offered support. Our Facebook appeal was shared thousands of times, reaching tens of thousands of people. Every single share kept hope alive and played a crucial role in this successful outcome. You have proven that when we come together, even in the most challenging times, incredible things can happen.”