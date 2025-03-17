3.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
- Advertisement -

Woman airlifted to trauma centre following collision near Craven Arms

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A collision involving a van, two cars and a caravan has left four people injured with one taken to a major trauma centre by air ambulance.

Midlands Air Ambulance - Generic

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Stokesay Bridge, between Cravens Arms and Onibury, Shropshire at 9.20am this morning.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity from Cosford and a second helicopter from Tatenhill responded to the scene along with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and police.

- Advertisement -

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived to find a van which had collided with a car towing a caravan. Four occupants required assessment by ambulance staff.

“The driver of one car, a woman, sustained serious injuries and received trauma care by the team of ambulance staff on scene before being airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further specialist care.

“The driver and passenger from the second car, a man and woman, were given treatment on scene for non-serious injuries before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury hospital.

“The van driver, a man, suffered minor injuries and was discharged on scene.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP