Woman airlifted to trauma centre following collision near Craven Arms

A collision involving a van, two cars and a caravan has left four people injured with one taken to a major trauma centre by air ambulance.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Stokesay Bridge, between Cravens Arms and Onibury, Shropshire at 9.20am this morning.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity from Cosford and a second helicopter from Tatenhill responded to the scene along with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and police.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived to find a van which had collided with a car towing a caravan. Four occupants required assessment by ambulance staff.

“The driver of one car, a woman, sustained serious injuries and received trauma care by the team of ambulance staff on scene before being airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further specialist care.

“The driver and passenger from the second car, a man and woman, were given treatment on scene for non-serious injuries before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury hospital.

“The van driver, a man, suffered minor injuries and was discharged on scene.”