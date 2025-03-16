8.1 C
Shropshire
Sunday, March 16, 2025
- Advertisement -

Second teenager dies following collision in Tong

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A second teenager has died following a collision in Tong near Shifnal on Friday night.

Police say a 17-year-old male has since died in hospital following the collision, which involved a silver Audi A1 on Offoxey Road in Tong, shortly before 11.15pm.

One of the occupants of the vehicle, an 18-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

- Advertisement -

The other 17-year-old male who sustained life-threatening injuries remains hospital in a critical condition. A third occupant, a 17-year-old male, sustained life-changing injuries but is in a stable condition.

Officers investigating the collision are continuing to appeal for anyone who may have information about the incident to get in touch. Anyone with information is footage is asked to contact DC Rich Owen on 07814773916 or SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 554 of 14 March. 

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP