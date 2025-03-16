Second teenager dies following collision in Tong

A second teenager has died following a collision in Tong near Shifnal on Friday night.

Police say a 17-year-old male has since died in hospital following the collision, which involved a silver Audi A1 on Offoxey Road in Tong, shortly before 11.15pm.

One of the occupants of the vehicle, an 18-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The other 17-year-old male who sustained life-threatening injuries remains hospital in a critical condition. A third occupant, a 17-year-old male, sustained life-changing injuries but is in a stable condition.

Officers investigating the collision are continuing to appeal for anyone who may have information about the incident to get in touch. Anyone with information is footage is asked to contact DC Rich Owen on 07814773916 or SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 554 of 14 March.