Telford county lines drug dealer jailed



A county lines drug dealer has been jailed for four years for bringing class A drugs into Telford from Birmingham.

Amari Miller

Amari Miller, of Merlin Road in Hall Green, Birmingham, was sentenced on Friday for two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

The 24-year-old was arrested on January 9 when police spotted a black Vauxhall Astra travelling along the M54.

Officers believed the vehicle was being used to transport class A drugs – cocaine and heroin – from Birmingham into Telford as part of the ‘Mitch’ county line.

Following a pursuit, the vehicle was later stopped on the A464 near to Stafford Park, and Miller was arrested.

Officers then carried out a search of the vehicle where a phone and a broken SIM card were found in the footwell of the car. Forensic work was carried out on the phone which proved it was used for the ‘Mitch’ county line.

A search of Miller’s house was later carried out where £10,000 worth of cocaine was found hidden inside a coat pocket in his bedroom.

The investigation shows that Miller was at the very top of this county line. Miller was subsequently charged and pled guilty at a Kidderminster Magistrates Court in January.

Detective Sergeant Steve Miller, from Telford’s Proactive CID, said: “Miller was in full control of the ‘Mitch’ line which saw class A drugs being brought into Telford.

“By bringing Miller to justice we have successfully closed down another drugs line coming into Telford.

“We are pleased with the sentence handed to Miller by the judge, which we hope sends a strong message that we will not stop in our pursuit to target drug dealers disrupting our communities.”