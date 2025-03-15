Police issue new images of man wanted over serious assault in Newport

Police have issued new images as they continue to search for Ryan Twardun who is wanted in connection with a serious assault in Newport.

Ryan Twardun

The 32-year-old, who is from Hinstock, is believed to be in the Telford area, and people who see him are asked not to approach him.

Officers have released new images of Twardun in the hopes it will help the public recognise him.

Twardun is described as a white man, with dark short hair, a distinctive neck tattoo and around 6ft 2in tall.

Head of Telford CID, Detective Chief Inspector Jo Whitehead, said: “I ask anyone who has seen Ryan Twardun or knows of his whereabouts to contact police immediately.

“He is a dangerous individual who should not be approached if you see him.

“If you see him or have any information that would help find him, contact police by calling 01952 214753.

“No matter how small you think your information is, we urge you to please get in touch.”

Alternatively, if you do not feel comfortable speaking with the police, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.