Man dies and three others seriously injured in collision in Tong

A man has died and another three people have sustained life threatening injuries following a collision in Tong last night.

The collision involved a silver Audi A1 and happened on Offoxey Road in Tong, near Shifnal, shortly before 11.15pm last night.

One of the occupants of the vehicle, an 18-year-old man, sadly died at the scene. A further two occupants, both aged 17, sustained life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital, where they remain in a critical condition. A third occupant, also aged 17, sustained life-changing injuries but is in a stable condition.

Inspector Steph Arrowsmith of the serious collision investigation unit, said: “This is an incredibly sad incident and first and foremost our thoughts remain with the family of the man who died, and those who are seriously injured.

“We’re asking for the public to help us understand what happened last night.

“We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage of it.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen or have dashcam footage of the vehicle travelling on Wood Road or Boscobel Lane from Codsall towards Bishops Wood at around 11pm last night. The Audi A1 was travelling together with red Vauxhall Corsa and a black VW Golf. Although they were not involved in any way in the collision we’re hoping that this may help to jog people’s memories.”

Anyone with information is footage is asked to contact DC Rich Owen on 07814773916 or SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 554 of 14 March.

Three ambulances, three paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic, Hazardous Area Response Team paramedics and a Critical Care Car from Midlands Air Ambulance attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival ambulance staff discovered four occupants of the car, all male.

“We found the first man being cared for by bystanders at the scene. He had sustained life threatening injuries. Sadly, it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.

“A further three male patients from the car were assessed and had sustained life-threatening injuries. They received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff at the scene.

“Two were conveyed to Royal Stoke Hospital for further treatment and the third was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.”

“No further patients required treatment.”