ITF World Tennis Tour event moves to Wrexham due to venue refurbishment

Shrewsbury’s popular ITF World Tennis Tour event, which features top British and international players, is moving to Wrexham for the first time this autumn.

Sonay Kartal 2024 winner of the Lexus W100 Shrewsbury title. Picture: James Baylis.

The Lexus W100 Shrewsbury event – the biggest women’s tennis tournament to be played in the UK, outside of the grass court season – has been successfully held at David Lloyd Shrewsbury, previously The Shrewsbury Club, for the last three years.

The Sundorne Road venue has hosted both men’s and women’s professional tennis events since 2008, with Sonay Kartal winning last October’s W100 tournament after beating Heather Watson in an all-British final watched by a capacity crowd of 650 people.

The club is set to undergo an exciting programme of refurbishment so an alternative venue has now been secured for the W100 tournament.

The prestigious event will take place at Wrexham Tennis & Padel Centre between October 19-26.

Dave Courteen, the promoter of the W100 tennis event, said: “David Lloyd Clubs is significantly investing in a refurbishment of David Lloyd Shrewsbury, which means it is not able to host the W100 tournament this year.

“David Lloyd Clubs recognise the value of this event to the town and to the tennis calendar, so they have worked in partnership with the Lawn Tennis Association and myself to find an alternative venue near Shrewsbury to host the tournament.

“Wrexham is just over 30 miles away, so, thanks to David Lloyd Clubs financially supporting this event, tennis fans won’t miss out on what promises to be another fantastic tournament this year.

“Some of the tournament’s local sponsors will all remain involved, which is great news.

“We also have many Shropshire volunteers from around the county, who have helped make this tournament such a success, so we hope they will be keen to be involved again.

“When David Lloyd Shrewsbury has been refurbished, it will give us the opportunity to re-evaluate how we run next year’s event and assess if there’s an opportunity for it to come back to Shrewsbury.”

Plans for the investment at David Lloyd Shrewsbury will include a brand-new 100+ station gym, which will house David Lloyd Clubs’ cutting-edge gym concept with an unrivalled array of best-in-class equipment and bespoke group exercise studios to host the David Lloyd Clubs’ exclusive Signature Class collection.

The refurbishment will also bring heated indoor and outdoor swimming pools, premium cushioned acrylic indoor tennis courts, and brand new padel courts. In addition to the premium range of fitness facilities, the investment will include a luxurious indoor and outdoor Spa Retreat and Spa Garden.

Bruce Gardner, from David Lloyd Clubs, said: “We are very happy to have secured a new host venue for the ITF World Tour event this October while we get our plans underway for the £10.7 million investment at David Lloyd Shrewsbury.

“It’s set to be a fantastic event at the Wrexham Tennis & Padel Centre and want to wish everyone the best of luck for another successful event in 2025.”