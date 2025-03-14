8.5 C
Tennis Shropshire’s Senior County Doubles Competition proves a hit

Tennis Shropshire’s Senior County Doubles Competition once again proved a big hit with the popular competition producing a host of high quality matches.

omen’s over-60s winners Jane Williams and Liz Boyle, left, with runners-up Teresa Thomas and Shirley Barre (not pictured), and third-placed Jilly Broadbent and Janet Norton
The annual event, held on the indoor courts at David Lloyd Shrewsbury, attracted a good entry of players in the different age categories.  

Jon Cornes and Martin Shortt won the men’s over-35s event, with Elena Griffiths and Karen Sullivan winners of the women’s trophy in the same age group.

Nick Jukes and Andrew Tellwright teamed up to win the men’s over-45s title, while Judy Edwards and Christine Webb were the women’s over-50 champions.

Liz Boyle and Jane Williams were the women’s over-60s winners, with Iain MacDonald and Seabury Salmon lifting the men’s over-70s trophy.

Tennis Shropshire chair Mark Wilson said: “A full balcony enjoyed the wonderful atmosphere and excellent tennis at the Shropshire Seniors County Championships.  

“Congratulations to all the competitors who provided such brilliant matches over the weekend, and thank you to all the supporters who cheered on and supported everyone of the teams.

“A great big thank you to Fiona Jones, Judy King and Liz Boyle for organising and running all of the competitions.”

Tennis Shropshire president Merill Holt kindly presented the trophies to the winners.

