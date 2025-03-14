8.5 C
Telford 50 stone damaged by Graffiti

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police in Telford are appealing for information after the Telford 50 stone in the town centre had an offensive symbol sprayed on it.

The criminal damage was reported to police after it appeared on the stone on Wednesday 26 February between 2pm and 2.45pm.

Sergeant Richard Jones, from Telford’s Town Centre Team, said: “We are very keen to find those responsible for the graffiti that has appeared in the town centre, and would like to speak to anyone who may have information that could help with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the team by emailing Sgt Jones at richard.jones@westmercia.police.uk quoting crime numbers 22/17640/25.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.

