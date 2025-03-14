MP says residents ‘hopelessly let down’ as sewage backs up into newbuild homes

MP Helen Morgan pressed the Government to review planning regulations surrounding the adoption of sewage networks as she told Parliament about cases in Shropshire where raw sewage is entering people’s homes.

Helen Morgan speaking in Parliament

The North Shropshire MP called for and led a debate in Westminster Hall on the role of water companies in new housing developments, highlighting ongoing cases across North Shropshire where residents are dealing with the consequences of poor drainage networks.

Helen has received shocking reports from multiple housing estates across her constituency, with individuals explaining how raw sewage has been backing up into their toilets and manholes and in some cases into their gardens.

The MP wants stronger safeguards to prevent these situations from happening in the first place and called on the Government to make water companies statutory consultees in the planning process and to implement Schedule 3 to the Flood and Water Management Act. This would provide an approval framework and consumer protection to improve the current chaotic system, described by the MP as ‘not fit for purpose’.

The change would help to stop such problems with newbuild developments by encouraging sustainable drainage systems and giving local authorities more powers to ensure proper plans are in place before building starts.

Helen said residents were being ‘hopelessly let down’ when they put their faith in developers, water companies and conveyancers only for drainage networks to not be built to standard.

Helen has consistently championed called for changes to the planning process since being elected as an MP, both in her previous role as Housing Spokesperson and now as Chair of the Flooding and Flooded Communities All-Party Parliamentary Group.

As well as pushing for changes in law, Helen is pressing senior Severn Trent managers to act urgently to address the ongoing issues in North Shropshire.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said in the chamber:

“Buying a home in the UK is not easy. People spend years and years saving penny after penny, and when they finally sign on the dotted line and complete the purchase, they are relieved and delighted. They are not expecting to be forced to become an expert in complex regulations relating to drainage and the planning process.

“Most of all, they are not expecting raw sewage to start backing up through the manhole covers in their garden, the drains or, in the worst-case scenario, their downstairs loo, but unfortunately, that is what some of my constituents have had to deal with when buying or living near newly built houses in North Shropshire.

“People who rely on the regulatory system to protect them in their homes are being hopelessly let down by a system that provides no protection when the worst happens and push comes to shove.”