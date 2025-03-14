Just Credit Union members to vote on dividend

Members of Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin’s not-for-profit savings and loans co-operative will have the opportunity to vote on the dividend to be paid to savers at next week’s annual general meeting.

Karen Farrow, Chief Officer of Just Credit Union

The AGM, will be held at Shirehall in Shrewsbury at 5.45pm on March 19, there will also be the opportunity to find out more about plans to work with FAIRshare credit union to build a better credit union in Shropshire.

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin’s not-for-profit savings and loans co-operative is inviting all members to take part in its agm which provides the opportunity to find out how Just Credit Union has performed in 2023/24, its plans for the future and to vote on issues important to the credit union and its members.

Just Credit Union’s chair June Campbell said today: “Just Credit Union is owned by its members and run for their mutual benefit rather than corporate profit. It was founded to provide inclusive, fair and affordable services for our member owners, helping them to raise their standard of living and better their lifestyle whist supporting the local economy and communities.

“Engaging with our members is very important and we are delighted to invite all our members to attend this year’s AGM at Shirehall in Shrewsbury.”

Said Chief Officer Karen Farrow: “At the meeting members will have the opportunity to vote on the dividend to be paid to those saving with the credit union. Our volunteer Board will put forward a recommended payment which aims to provide our savers with a fair return for supporting the credit union.

“This is balanced with the ability to provide fair and stable loan rates to borrowers and supporting our community.”

June added: “I hope lots of our members will join the meeting which is a fantastic opportunity to get involved in the credit union. Members will be able to give us their views, hear updates on our work, and vote on some key decisions.

“There will also be the opportunity to find out more about plans to work with FAIRshare credit union to build a better credit union in Shropshire. To register to attend the meeting members can call the office or send an email.

“On the day members can sign in at Shirehall from 5.30pm with the meeting starting at 5.45pm with free refreshments available after the meeting.

“The AGM is a great opportunity to reflect on the contribution lots of people make to the success of Just Credit Union. I would like to thank the staff, volunteers, and partner organisations, but most importantly our members for their continued support and without whom there would be no credit union.”

Members will need to register for the AGM by calling 01743 252325 or emailing info@www.justcreditunion.org.