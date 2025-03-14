Harper Adams named top 100 global University in new rankings

Harper Adams University has been named one of the top 100 institutions globally for the study of Agriculture and Forestry in newly-released rankings.

The University has risen in the QS World University by Subject rankings by more than 100 places since 2022 – and has done so while also retaining a position as best in the UK for its reputation among employers and second in the world.

For more than seven years, Harper Adams has held a top two spot globally for its employer reputation.

2025 has also seen the University become a top 100 global university in its subject, surpassing its previous highest ranking – and also improving its standing in both academic reputation and the number of citations per academic paper.

Harper Adams Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Michael Lee said: “To build year-on-year on the metrics covering our published research and our academic reputation is great news – and shows that our ambitious research strategy is paying off.

“That strategy has seen a growing reputation for Harper Adams as a research institution – and it’s wonderful to see that recognised in this year’s results.”

Global Higher Education analysts QS Quacquarelli Symonds analyse the performance of more than 18,300 individual university programmes, at more than 1700 universities in 100 global locations and across 55 academic disciplines.

Ben Sowter, QS Senior Vice President, said: “Our largest-ever subject rankings continue to highlight the evolving landscape of global higher education. While countries that have traditionally dominated the rankings maintain their stronghold, they are increasingly being challenged by emerging higher education markets.

“This shift is evident in the impressive performances of institutions across Asia and the Middle East—a trend that is likely to accelerate as universities in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada face financial pressures.”

Harper Adams University Vice-Chancellor Professor Ken Sloan said: “It is wonderful news that Harper Adams has been recognised as one of the top 100 Universities in the world for its subject in the latest QS Rankings.

“To rise more than 100 places in three years is quite the achievement – and testament to the work of employees, partners, Governors, Trustees – and, most of all, to our students.

“To make that rise, while also maintaining our position as the leading University in the country – and the second highest in the world – for our reputation among employers is even better news.”

“As we work internationally to reduce carbon emissions and adapt to the climate crisis, we are seeing growing demand for jobs in the sectors we serve – as a World Economic Forum report released at the start of the year underlined.

“This growing demand – and our consistently high reputation among employers – shows why not only those employers, but also our students, value a Harper Adams qualification.”