Tournament to Celebrate two years of Women’s Walking Football

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin’s Women’s Walking Football Group are hosting a friendly tournament in Shrewsbury to celebrate their two-year anniversary.

The Age UK STW Team taking part in the event

This marks the group’s second tournament and will feature four local teams for an afternoon of fun, fitness and community spirit in aid of supporting local older people.

The friendly competition will be held Sunday 23rd March 2:00-4:00pm at Monkmoor Recreation Ground, Shrewsbury, SY2 5BN.

‘It’s great to bring so many women together to play Walking Football and enjoy the friendly competitiveness the sport offers’ said Emma Wilde, Wellbeing Services Manager at Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin.

Spectators are encouraged to attend and cheer on the teams, including our very own Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin ‘Slips, Trips & Wobbles’ team. Come along and show your support!

If you’d like to find out more about our Women’s Walking Football Group, call our office on 01743 233 123 or email enquiries@ageukstw.org.uk.