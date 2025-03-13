Telford & Wrekin Council welcomes Warm Homes funding

Telford & Wrekin Council has welcomed the announcement of new government funding which will help households stay warm and lower their energy bills.

The Council will receive a share of the £6.717 million Warm Homes funding allocated to Telford and Wrekin, Shropshire and Herefordshire and use it to fund a range of energy efficiency measures across the borough.

This latest funding is in addition to the Warm and Well Telford grant and other energy efficiency grants and support schemes that the Council already offers to borough households, including supporting the Telford Energy Advice service (TEA).

At a time when many are experiencing high energy bills driven by the UK’s reliance on international gas markets, this funding through the Warm Homes: Local Grant scheme could now help households save hundreds of pounds a year.

Low-income households will benefit from energy saving measures and upgrades such as insulation, double glazing, solar panels and heat pumps.

The Council will work with the TEA to identify households across Telford and Wrekin who are eligible for support and an online expression of interest form for funding is now available for residents to complete.

Telford Energy Advice (TEA) is a local service which provides free and impartial energy advice and can guide people through the process and advise on any grants they may qualify for.

TEA can provide valuable advice on energy debts, billing issues and energy efficiency grants. Advisors can also support householders in their homes by installing energy saving devices and conducting energy saving audits.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing and Enforcement, said:

“Everyone should live in a warm home and we are committed to supporting households across the borough through the Warm Homes programme and creating a better borough for all.

“We welcome this new funding which will support low income households, helping them to become more energy efficient and reduce energy bills significantly.

“When the funding becomes available from April, we encourage residents to see if they are eligible for a range of upgrades in their home which could make a big difference to their day-to-day lives.”

A TEA spokesperson said: “So many people have struggled with high bills and cold homes this winter.

“Energy efficiency grants should Telford residents keep the heat in and be better placed to face next winter without worry.”

For more information, please call Telford Energy Agency on 0800 677 1952 or email tea@mea.org.uk