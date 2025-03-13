Good causes in Shropshire benefit from Severn Trent’s Community Fund

Charities and good causes in Shropshire have benefited from more than half a million pounds of funding during the first five years of the Severn Trent’s Community Fund.

Shrewsbury Food Hub is one local organisation to benefit from funding

A total of 64 grants have been given to community organisations since the creation of the fund with a total of £639,151.60 awarded and the plan is for even more to be helped over the next five years.

Back in 2020, the water company committed to donating £10 million to projects in the region over a five-year period. An additional £1.6m was given in further support to help our communities deal with the impact of Coronavirus.

The water company is showing no signs of stopping as it has already committed to a further £10million pounds of profits up to 2030.

Paul Evans, Community and Education Lead for Severn Trent, said: “The impact that the Community Fund has made in Shropshire over the last five years is absolutely incredible and seeing so many wonderful community organisations and charities grow and thrive is exactly why the fund was created.

“As a company, Severn Trent is committed to supporting the communities that we serve and look after, not only through the Community Fund, but also our other initiatives including everything our Education Team does and our 10-year vision to help change the lives of 100,000 people, giving them improved chances in life and tackling the underlying causes of poverty.

“I look forward to seeing what comes over the next five years and learning more about amazing projects that we support.”

Over the years, the fund has supported an array of inspirational causes and new projects in the area including Shropshire Council, Hope House Children’s Hospice, Enterprise South West Shropshire, Grow Cook Learn and Shrewsbury Food Hub.

The fund was initially set up to support new projects with a link to one or more of our three elements of community wellbeing – People, Place and Environment. Something that continues to be at the heart of the work that the team does, alongside now also offering core funding to help groups continue the great work they’re already doing.

Jade Gough, Severn Trent Community Fund Officer, said: “The first five years of the Community Fund have been wonderful, and we couldn’t imagine its impact when we first began.

“Getting out across the region and seeing the work people do for their communities is so rewarding and listening to their stories have been incredibly inspiring.

“We are so proud of how the Community Fund has grown to meet the needs of our communities and been a part of so many organisations’ stories. We look forward to seeing them thrive and meeting many more charities over the next five years.”

For further information or to apply visit stwater.co.uk/communityfund.