Volunteers’ Fayre at Pant Memorial Hall

People in North Shropshire are being invited to an event at Pant Memorial Hall to find out more about opportunities to volunteer with local charities and community organisations.

Pant Memorial Hall

People who have wondered about becoming a volunteer before but didn’t know what it might involve will have the opportunity to attend the event and ask questions of the organisations present.

Currently, charities that have confirmed their attendance include local canal charities, Hope House, RNID, Community Resource, Shropshire Cerebral Palsy Society and Riding for the Disabled. There are still limited free spaces for other charities and community groups to have a stall, if they get in touch soon.

Said Shaun from Pant Memorial Hall: “We are holding the Volunteers’ Fayre on Friday 4th April between 5 pm and 7.30 pm and on Saturday 5th April between 1 pm and 3 pm to showcase the range of volunteering opportunities available locally.

“If you are new to volunteering or new to the area it’s often difficult to work out how you can offer your time to worthwhile causes, and we hope our Volunteer Fayre will help people find out more.”

The event is a drop in style event – no booking necessary for potential volunteers.

Volunteering for a charity or community organisation can be very fulfilling says Shaun and people can become as involved as much or as little as they would like to. Some roles are ‘work from home’ while others are more hands on. The choice is yours.

He added: “Some charities only need volunteers every now and again and some need people more regularly. As a volunteer you can decide how much time you have available to give.

“Pant Memorial Institute that manages the hall in Pant is a charity itself and we know how important it is to have people who are willing to offer their time and skills to make our organisation a success.”

If you are a representative from a charity or community group and would be interested in having a table to promote your work, please email bookings@pantmemorialhall.org.uk to express your interest and to see if space is available.

Visit www.pantmemorialhall.org.uk or find out more on Facebook.