Trial of new app based on-demand bus service launched in Telford

Telford On-demand is a new app that has changed the way people catch a bus and is now available for journeys in a trial area.

The flexible service helps people travel when they want and even choose the closest pick up and drop off points

The flexible service helps people travel when they want and even chooses the closest pick up and drop off points, Monday to Friday between 8am to 5.30pm.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, (Lab) Cabinet Member for the Economy said: “It’s like booking a taxi, but for buses instead and of course you’ll still travel with other people.

“We understand that new apps aren’t always easy to get to grips with, so we’ll be hosting some drop-in sessions to help people get to grips with it.”

Buses can be booked no less than 30 minutes in advance journeys available from Ironbridge and Madeley and to the town centre.

As well as traditional fixed bus stops, virtual stops cover a wider area and are available through the app. These stops often result in shorter distances to walk and more convenient pick up and drop off points.

The council is keen for people to come forward with their experiences and if the service proves popular, it will be rolled out wider across Telford & Wrekin.

The app is available for download from both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

The drop off for the bus at the town centre is next to the Shop Mobility Hut within the Telford Centre short stay car park 1 – outside the entrance to McDonalds, North Sherwood Street.