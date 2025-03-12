Telford MP backs Crime and Policing Bill to restore law and order

Shaun Davies, MP for Telford, once again stood up for his community on Monday as part of his ongoing commitment to tackling antisocial behaviour and local crime.

Shaun Davies MP, with police officers in Southwater, Telford

Speaking during the second reading of the Government’s Crime and Policing Bill—a landmark piece of legislation designed to reclaim Britain’s streets – Shaun reinforced his determination to see yobs removed from Telford’s streets.

“For far too long, law-abiding citizens have felt unsafe in their own neighbourhoods,” said Shaun

“Police forces have lacked the necessary powers and resources, while criminals operated without fear. This Bill delivers on our commitment to change that. Giving police more power to tackle ASB is an important step in this bill—but we must go further. PCSOs and local authority enforcement officers play a vital role in supporting the police and building trust in their communities and they should be given more authority to prevent local crime.

Since his election in July, Shaun has been a strong voice for Telford residents in Parliament when it comes to cracking down on local crime and ASB; highlighting residents’ concerns with real-life examples from his hometown. He has taken a hands-on approach, joining police officers on patrol to witness issues firsthand and holding regular meetings with the Police and Crime Commissioner to relay the concerns of the community.

The new Crime and Policing Bill introduces key measures to tackle antisocial behaviour, knife crime, and violence against women and girls, among other serious offences. It will strengthen law enforcement tools and ensure tougher consequences for offenders.

Shaun added: “We can also improve public safety by introducing standalone deportation orders for foreign national offenders. This government has already deported over 3,000 criminals, often after costly legal processes. The era of weak border policies is over—those who come to Britain must respect our laws.”

“This legislation is about protecting communities like Telford and empowering police and ensuring that criminals face real justice. It’s a clear message that we will not tolerate lawlessness on our streets.”

“Telford voted for change, this law together with the record amounts of money secured for local police and public services, means we can take the first steps in towards that change.”

The Bill is a core part of the Government’s wider strategy to make the UK a safer place for all, reinforcing the pledge to put victims first and uphold public safety.