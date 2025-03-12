More than 1,000 trees planted in Rea Brook catchment to aid water management

Volunteers and contractors have planted more than 1,000 trees in the Rea Brook catchment as part of a Severn Valley Water Management Scheme (SVWMS) project.

The species have been specially selected to thrive in different environments ranging from riverbanks, hillsides, and the edge of existing woodlands and the planting is part of the Rea Brook demonstrator project, one of eight in progress through the SVWMS.

The Rea Brook project aims to deliver a suite of nature-based flood management schemes that will demonstrate different measures that can both hold back water and also enhance habitat and biodiversity. It is being delivered by Severn Rivers Trust and is managed by Shropshire Council.

Cecila Young for the Severn Rivers Trust said:

“We have been planting a varied range of species, each suited to the particular landscape and conditions.

“It’s particularly vital for trees to be allowed to grow alongside rivers, the backbone of the landscape to deliver multiple benefits.

“In these instances we are looking at the natural flood management benefits. Trees planted along rivers and across sloping land can absorb extra water and mitigate flooding, they can intercept heavy rainfall, reducing the speed at which surface runoff reaches the river and the underground networks created by tree roots contribute to higher infiltration rates of soils. Water that is absorbed into the soil recharges aquifers rather than running into rivers and potentially causing floods

“Felled trees and trees that fall naturally into the water course also form a vital component of ‘leaky dams’, and we have already created a number of these across the Rea Brook catchment as part of the SVWMS Demonstrator Programme.”

At Sreetly Field a team of 13 volunteers gave approximately five hours each to plant 562 trees across 0.8 hectares, while at Walton Hall seven volunteers worked for around two hours each to plant 0.25 hectares with 150 trees. In Arscott a contractor planted 420 trees across a 0.5 hectare site.

John Bellis, Shropshire Council’s drainage and flood risk manager, said:

“The SVWMS Demonstrator Programme is delivering initiatives that will make a real difference to water management in the Upper Severn catchment area.

“It will report its data to inform the wider SVWMS strategy which seeks to develop a holistic approach to water management in the catchment, ensuring resilience for local communities and those further downstream.

“I would like to thank all the volunteers who have given their time, whether it’s through work-based community volunteering or giving up their own free time, to help improve our environment.”