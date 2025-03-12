Local community groups receive share of £15,000

Community groups across Shropshire have received grants totalling £15,000 as part of Veolia and Shropshire Council’s popular annual Envirogrant scheme.

Wem Millennium Green Trust received £600. Photo: Shropshire Council

The scheme offers money to projects which benefit the local community or the environment and has now distributed £45,000 in three years to organisations across the county.

This year’s grants were handed out last week at a special ceremony at The Hive in Shrewsbury, hosted by Veolia and Shropshire Council. In total, 22 groups were awarded grants of up to £1,000, and were able to showcase their projects during the event.

Representatives of each group/project received their award from Steve Mitchell, Veolia Regional Director (left in photos) and Gavin Waite, Shropshire Council’s waste contracts manager (right in photos).

Nearly 50 entries were submitted for Envirogrants this year.

The full list of groups awarded grants:

Craven Arms Community Gardens – sensory garden

Oakmeadow Primary and Nursery School – recycling bins

Stockton Parish Council – nesting boxes and shrubs

Wem Millennium Green Trust – trees and shrubs

Shrewsbury Repair Cafe

Ellesmere Cricket Club – boxes, seeds and bulbs

The Hive – plants, seeds and tools

Sheriffhales Primary School – outdoor learning

Praise Bee Charity – towable unit

Two or More Outdoors – compost toilet

The High Leasowes Trust – tools

Severn Valley Country Park – mammal survey

1st Much Wenlock Scout Group – community garden

Bethphage – tools and wildflower garden

Hope House Children’s House – plants, bushes and trees

Church Stretton Pride of Place – tools

Longden School – outdoor cooking and wormery

Calverhall Bowling Club – recycling containers

Ludlow Cancer Support Group – blister pack recycling

The Grange Gang – bird and bug houses

Stretton Climate Care – blister pack recycling

Feed the Birds – food and containers for birds

Much Wenlock Scout Group received £1000

Steve Mitchell, Regional Director for Veolia, said:

“The Envirogrant scheme really fits in with Veolia’s mission to be the leader and driving force towards ecological transformation – indeed many of these projects will help us to deliver that. I am certain that the grants we are making will make a significant difference across Shropshire. We are delighted to be able to contribute to such a diverse range of projects.”

Gavin Waite, waste contract manager with Shropshire Council, said:

“This presentation was a great opportunity to meet people from, and listen to descriptions of, community environmental projects across our county. Volunteers from all over the county gathered at Shirehall to share their experiences and have grants totalling £15,000 donated to their work by Veolia. The 22 successful applicants were very pleased to receive a part of this generous grant scheme.

“I would like to thank Veolia for supporting activities in Shropshire by funding the grant scheme.”

Applications for the next round of Envirogrant will open in the autumn.