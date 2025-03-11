Oswestry Balloon Carnival to return August

The Oswestry Balloon Carnival is set to return on the 16th and 17th of August, promising a weekend filled with vibrant hot air balloons, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities.

The highlight of the weekend will be the Saturday evening ‘Night Glow’ finale. Photo: High Pixel Aerial Photography

This annual event, held in the heart of Oswestry at Cae Glas Park, is organised in association with Nightingale House Hospice, Oswestry Town Council, and Oswestry BID.

Visitors can look forward to witnessing a variety of mesmerising hot air balloons taking to the skies, weather permitting, during early morning and early evening flights. The highlight of the weekend will be the Saturday evening ‘Night Glow’ finale, where tethered hot air balloons illuminate the park in a choreographed display set to music. In addition to the hot air balloon spectacles, attendees can enjoy performances from local groups, interactive workshops, live music, and a variety of food and craft stalls.

Admission to the carnival is free. However, attendees are encouraged to make a voluntary donation of £2 upon entry to support the vital services provided by Nightingale House Hospice. In previous years, the generosity of visitors has been overwhelming, with the 2024 carnival raising an impressive £37,000 for the hospice!

Adele Nightingale, Oswestry BID Manager, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming event, stating: “It’s great to partner up, once again, with Oswestry Town Council and Nightingale House, to bring this family-favourite event into the heart of the town.

“We’re hoping for another wonderful, inspiring weekend that raises Oswestry’s profile, attracts footfall to the town to support our local businesses, and importantly, raises much-needed funds for such a worthwhile charity as Nightingale House Hospice, that brilliantly serves the Oswestry community and surrounding areas.”

Elise Jackson, Events and Campaigns Manager at Nightingale House Hospice, added:

“The Oswestry Balloon Carnival is a highlight in our calendar, not only for the joy it brings to the community but also for the crucial funds it raises for the hospice.

“We are immensely grateful for the continued support from our partners and the public, which enables us to provide essential care services to those in need.”

The Mayor of Oswestry Councillor Mike Isherwood shared his excitement for the event: “We are pleased to be partnering with Oswestry BID and Nightingale House Hospice once again, to put on the Oswestry Balloon Carnival this summer.

“Although the balloon element is totally weather dependent, we are hoping that the event will bring people from all over Oswestry, and beyond, to enjoy the entertainment throughout the day, in our glorious Cae Glas Park.”

The Oswestry Balloon Carnival 2025 promises to be an unforgettable experience for all ages, combining the magic of hot air balloons and a day full of family friendly activities, all in support of a worthy cause.

To find out more visit www.oswestryballooncarnival.info.