Little Stars launches crowdfunding campaign to expand services for vulnerable families in Shropshire

Little Stars, a charity supporting children and families experiencing hardship in Shropshire, has launched a crowdfunding campaign to repurpose an industrial unit into a dedicated multipurpose hub. This new space will be pivotal in expanding the charity’s operations and improving the efficiency of its services.

The new multipurpose hub will serve as a donation drop-off point, offering increased storage and allowing the team to focus on distributing essential items such as clothing, toiletries, educational toys, baby equipment and school uniforms to those in need. It will also create volunteering opportunities and expand referral partnerships, ensuring that more children and families can receive the vital support they deserve.

“Our mission to support vulnerable children and families has seen a 176% rise in referrals over the past year,” said Hannah, Little Stars Operations Manager. “This growth project will ensure we can continue to meet the increasing demand and extend our reach to those most in need.”

The crowdfunding goal of £22,197 will cover rent, office equipment, storage solutions, and necessary kitchen appliances, all essential for the smooth running of operations. With over 3,700 children helped since its inception, Little Stars aims to support even more families by expanding its weekly outreach from 15 to 25 beneficiaries.

To support the Little Stars Growth Project and learn more about how you can help, visit spacehive.com/little-stars-growth-project.

Since 2020, Little Stars has been a lifeline to families in Shropshire, providing essential items to those in need. With a focus on alleviating poverty, the charity also offers support for children fleeing domestic abuse, those removed from their homes due to neglect, and refugees. To find out more visit littlestarscharity.org