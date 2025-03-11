7.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Jury discharged in Tamba Momodu murder trial, retrial set

The trial of four men accused of the 2020 murder of Tamba Momodu in a Telford gym car park has collapsed, with the jury discharged at Stafford Crown Court.

Tamba Momodu
Tamba Momodu

Tamba Momodu, 20, was fatally shot in the Bridges Business Park in Horsehay on October 13, 2020.

The trial, which commenced in January, saw Mahamud Tarabi, 32, Ahmed Karshe, 30, Deria Hassan, 32, and Merje Ngoy, 24, all facing charges of murder.

The jury was dismissed on Monday for reasons that have not been publicly disclosed.

The four defendants, Tarabi of Whiteleys Parade in Hillingdon, London, Karshe of no fixed address, Hassan of Ferrymead Avenue in Greenford, London, and Ngoy, also of no fixed address, will now face a retrial.

This development follows weeks of evidence being presented to the court, leaving the victim’s family awaiting further proceedings.

A new trial has been scheduled to begin on January 12, 2026, at Stafford Crown Court.

This significant delay indicates the complexity of the case and the need for a fresh jury to be convened.

