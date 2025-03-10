Tigers in narrow home loss against Leeds Knights

Autocraft Telford Tigers returned to home ice on Sunday after winning a fourth game in a row when beating Sheffield Steeldogs 7-4 in their previous game.

Telford Tigers v Leeds Knights

Tigers had taken a huge step towards gaining a place in the end of season playoffs by extending their lead over ninth placed Solway to seven points and closing the gap on Romford in seventh, with the teams now level on points. Both teams held games in hand over Tigers but with the end of the regular season in sight, Telford just needed to maintain their current form to extend their season.

The game remained goalless through the first period with neither team creating any clear cut chances. Both net minders were in top form with Brad Day and Sam Gospel stopping the opposition’s attack numerous times.

Leeds’ power play unit is always dangerous and when Rhodes Mitchell-King was called for high sticking early in the second period, the visitors were able to use the man advantage to take the lead.

Matt Baron’s shot was saved by Day but the rebound fell kindly for Finley Bradon to shoot into the open net.

The game remained close with both teams defence on top and the second period ending with the one goal separating the sides.

Five minutes into the third period, Leeds scored a second. Matt Bissonnette’s shot hit Day and landed in the goal crease allowing Kieran Brown to tap it home and double the visitor’s lead.

Despite Tigers’ efforts they could not get past Gospel and a late empty net goal for Leeds from Matt Barron sealed the victory and sent Tigers to their first defeat in four games.

Solway picked up a point in their overtime loss to Hull meaning Tigers held a six point lead over the Sharks but have played one more game than their rivals.

Final Score: Autocraft Telford Tigers 0 Leeds Knights 3.

Scorers: None.

Man of the match: Brad Day.

After the game Head Coach Tom Watkins, commented,”I thought it was a good fast paced game, with some physicality for both teams although we didn’t get on the score sheet it looked like a game that could go either way.

Special teams were the difference. We killed our penalties well, had good structure, got sticks and bodies in lanes, good reads on the puck and unfortunately the first goal comes from a rebound.

We didn’t have enough quality on our power play with our entries and in the offensive zone and probably didn’t tilt the ice enough in our favour tonight five on five but I’m pleased with our battle and compete, pleased with our commitment. I think we played very well against the potential league champions who have plenty of threats in that line up.”