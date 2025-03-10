5.3 C
Telford primary school pupils try to break six world records

Pupils from a Telford primary school attempted to break six world records as part of a fun-filled project to tie in with World Book Day.

Dressed to impress for World Book Day. Back row from left - teacher Fran Barnicott, pupils Kieran Stevens, Nadia Dzrura, Theo Alexander, Theo Crawford, Emily Nandan, Oliver Winkless, and headteacher Michelle Skidmore. Front row, Leo Rigby and Kourtney Jones
Dressed to impress for World Book Day. Back row from left – teacher Fran Barnicott, pupils Kieran Stevens, Nadia Dzrura, Theo Alexander, Theo Crawford, Emily Nandan, Oliver Winkless, and headteacher Michelle Skidmore. Front row, Leo Rigby and Kourtney Jones

The youngsters from Lantern Academy in Ketley Bank used the Guinness Book of Records as inspiration for their activities – which included trying to stretch out the world’s longest Curly Wurly toffee chocolate bar.

The pupils also got chance to meet a world record breaker, when freestyle footballer Ash Randall dropped in to speak at the assembly and showed off some of his record-breaking tricks.

Ash, who has broken world records on an astonishing 25 occasions including live in China in front of a TV audience of 50 million people, demonstrated his skills before running workshops with the pupils.

Headteacher Michelle Skidmore said: “Our focus for World Book Day has been all around the Guinness Book of Records, and it was brilliant to get Ash on site to work with the children, who have loved it.

“But we thought it only right to see if the pupils could break a few world records of their own at the same time.

Pupils tried stretching a Curly Wurly the furthest, attempting to beat the current world record of 4.26 metres.

They also took on a skipping challenge – where the world record is 230 completed skips in a minute – built jelly towers, and tried balancing balloons on their heads without using their hands.

The final two challenges involved attempting to break the record for the most bottle flips in a minute, and flying a paper plane for the longest time, and furthest distance.

Michelle said: “I don’t think we are going to find ourselves in the Guinness Book of Records as a result of our efforts, but the children still had a lot of fun doing it – and that was the main objective.”

For World Book Day, Lantern’s students were invited to turn up dressed as either a popular literary character, or in sports kit.

