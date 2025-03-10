Students sock it for World Down Syndrome Day

Students from Shropshire’s Derwen College are inviting everyone to step up in style for World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) on 21 March by purchasing a pair of bold, colourful socks.

Retail students Jonathan, George and James with the sock delivery

The Retail and Enterprise students at the specialist college, based in Gobowen, have teamed up with Stand Out Socks, an inspiring business that made waves on TV’s Dragon’s Den. Together they will sell funky socks that celebrate Down Syndrome awareness and send a message of inclusion, and empowerment.

The socks, which are proudly endorsed by ‘Dragon’ investors Steven Bartlett and Peter Jones, make a statement. They also support student-led initiatives that help young people with learning difficulties develop key business and employability skills.

- Advertisement -

Derwen College was one of just 21 organisations selected, out of more than 250 applications, to take part in Stand Out Socks’ Project Empowerment. This initiative offers students the opportunity to run their own business venture, handling everything from stock management and sales to customer service and marketing.

Students will be selling the socks at the college’s Gobowen campus Marketplace retail outlets. The Marketplace, which is open to the public seven days a week, features a charity shop, restaurant, café, garden centre, and even a small training hotel. They are also running a raffle to win specially created hampers featuring Stand Out Socks. All funds raised will go back into student-led enterprise projects, providing real-world experience and paving the way for future career opportunities.

Retail teacher Andrea Whittall said how proud the team are to work with Stand Out Socks.

She said: “As a nationally recognised specialist college dedicated to helping students gain confidence, independence, and meaningful employment, we are very excited to collaborate with Stand Out Socks. This partnership is the perfect fit, helping our students put their best foot forward in business, retail, and beyond. We are thrilled that we were shortlisted among so many applications, and can’t wait to start showcasing our own entrepreneurial skills.”

Popping on a pair of bright, mismatched socks on World Down Syndrome Day is a simple yet powerful way to celebrate difference, diversity, and inclusion. Support Derwen College students and Stand Out Socks by wearing them with pride on 21 March for World Down Syndrome Day.

For more information on becoming a student at Derwen College, or to find out more about the remarkable Derwen Marketplace, visit derwen.ac.uk.