Shrewsbury MP proposes additional car parking spaces at RSH

Hundreds of additional car parking spaces at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital could be made available – and Park and Ride bus services extended – if a Shropshire MP’s idea goes ahead.

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley pictured with Matthew Neal, Director of Hospitals Transformation Programme

“Our hospital car park is almost always packed to overflowing with some cars having to park on grass verges,” said Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley. “It’s incredibly frustrating for visitors who struggle to find somewhere to park.

“So many NHS staff and residents have raised this with me. It’s a big problem.

“I am therefore asking that an adjacent field is used temporarily as a much-needed overflow car park, particularly while the major building work is taking place as part of the Hospitals Transformation Programme (HTP). These extra parking spaces – probably for hospital staff initially – would take a lot of pressure off the existing car parks, freeing up spaces for the public.”

Mrs Buckley has already brought key stakeholders together including Shropshire Council whose Head of Property and Development has responded that it will now progress a rapid feasibility study on the potential use of the Mytton Oak site.

Alongside this, the council will explore the potential of enhancing the Park and Ride bus service offer, looking at more regular services for patients and staff at RSH.

Mrs Buckley said: “I’ve brought together the hospital’s chief executive, the head of the estate’s transformation plan, Shropshire Council’s chief executive and the council estates team, and I’m hopeful that we can create extra car parking at the RSH, and also improve the Park and Ride service.”

Matthew Neal, Director of Hospitals Transformation Programme, said: “We recognise some of the current car parking pressures at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, particularly for our staff, and we are working with all our partners, including Shropshire Council to address this. We have made a number of improvements in this area, including the free Oxon Park & Ride service for our staff, extending the operating times of this service and more recently, opening the P&R to patients and visitors. However, we know there is more to do.

“It was encouraging to meet with Julia to explore further the potential for interim additional parking for staff close to the hospital. We look forward to working with Shropshire Council, the owners of this land, to explore what is feasible. We are committed to working with all users to improve car parking for everyone.”