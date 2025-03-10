Severn Trent unveils plans to tackle flooding of “Pig Trough” footpath

Severn Trent has announced a comprehensive plan to improve the sewer system and mitigate flooding along the “Pig Trough” footpath in Coton Hill, Shrewsbury, as part of a wider £470 million investment in Shropshire.

Heavy rainfall causes pressure in the sewer system to lift a manhole cover along the Pig Trough and cause flooding

This latest proposal is one of several in the Coton Hill area, which will help to reduce flooding of the footpath.

During times of prolonged or heavy rainfall, a higher volume of rainwater passes through at faster rates into the combined sewer system, which causes issues such as the manhole cover on the ‘Pig Trough’ path to ‘lift’. To alleviate this, one of the steps in the plan will be to begin works to separate surface water runoff from the sewer system.

- Advertisement -

A key component of the plan is the implementation of Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS), including bioswales. These nature-based solutions will divert rainwater away from sewers, slowing its flow and allowing drains to cope with increased volumes. Severn Trent says it is keen to involve the local community in the design of these features, encouraging residents and groups to contribute ideas for landscaping and planting.

“These new features would not only offer flood prevention and surface water attenuation but also provide wider benefits including enhanced ecology given it’s a nature-based solution,” said Catherine Webb, Community Communications Officer for Severn Trent. “We’d like the design of the features to include input from the local residents and community groups for the shape of the feature and how these will be planted.”

The company is drawing on its experience from a £75 million project in Mansfield, where it is implementing the UK’s largest SUDS scheme, capable of storing over 30 million litres of surface water.

In addition to the SUDS proposal, Severn Trent has already taken steps to improve flood resilience in Shrewsbury. Last summer, seven flap valves were installed on overflows, with plans for 42 more, to prevent river water from entering the network during high river levels. The company has also distributed over 250 free water butts to Coton Hill residents, helping to slow the flow of rainwater into the sewer system.

“It’s great that so many people have taken up the free garden water butts, which helps to capture rainwater,” Webb added. “We are committed to improving Shropshire’s sewer infrastructure to handle future weather events and ensure a cleaner environment for everyone, which will include a range of projects and significant investment.”

Severn Trent acknowledges that the necessary surveys and construction work may cause disruption and apologises to affected residents. The company’s five-year investment plan includes spending over £2 billion to improve river health across its region.

The “Pig Trough” footpath, a frequent site of flooding due to hydraulic overload, is a priority area for these improvements. Severn Trent is working closely with the Environment Agency and the local council to address this complex engineering challenge.