Love where you live and be a Telford and Wrekin litter hero

Residents across Telford and Wrekin are being urged to take pride and join a community litter pick as part of the annual Great British Spring Clean.

Some of the volunteer Street Champions who will be taking part in litter picks for the Great British Spring Clean. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council is again supporting the Keep Britian Tidy initiative – now in its tenth year – and encouraging residents to roll up their sleeves and help make their neighbourhood an even cleaner place to call home.

This year, the national campaign runs from Friday 21 March to Sunday 6 April and is highlighting that the environment belongs to everyone.

Telford & Wrekin Council is encouraging all residents to get involved as individuals or as a family. Community groups, schools and businesses are all welcome to support the campaign, too, and help keep their area clean and tidy. It’s also an opportunity to join the growing Street Champion army of over 1,600 volunteers.

Residents are invited to join a community litter pick or one of the Council’s events on Saturday 5 April. Last year, 26 litter picks were held and 150 bags collected.

Councillor Raj Mehta (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Inclusion, Engagement, Equalities & Civic Pride said:

“Once again, we are backing the Great British Spring Clean with a shared mission to love where we live by taking action to tackle litter.

“Council staff will be joining Street Champions, Community Action Teams, community groups, businesses, schools and residents and we want you to get involved too and be a litter hero. Not only will our united action benefit the environment but being outdoors is positive for our health and wellbeing.

“It’s also an opportunity to find out about being a Street Champion. These are amazing volunteers from all walks of life who give their time to help keep our streets, parks and green spaces clean and tidy all year round. They take such pride and I’d like to give them a huge shout-out.

“We would love more residents to become Street Champions either as individuals or as a family and even your place of work can sign up. You can volunteer as much or as little time as you can spare, it all helps.”

Teaching assistant, Lindsey Jones, and her 12-year-old son Finnian are Street Champions and go litter picking in Dawley with their Greyhound, Logan.

Lindsey says: “We really enjoy being Street Champions as it allows us to give something back to our local community. I’d encourage other people to sign up as it’s a great way to get out in the fresh air, meet new people and it makes you feel proud of your community.”

There’s more information about being a Street Champion and how to register on the website.

Councillor Carolyn Healy (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning & Sustainability said:

“Keeping our borough clean and green is a top priority for the Council and supporting this national campaign is a way of showing our commitment.

“But our mission to create a better borough goes beyond this campaign. Our cleansing crews are out and about every day keeping our streets clean and tidy.

“Our ambition is to be carbon neutral by 2030 and we are on track to meet our target. We are committed to reducing plastic pollution and events like the Great British Spring Clean are a great way to show we care about our environment. I’m looking forward to getting involved with a litter pick in Ironbridge.”

Some of the litter picks residents can join include:

– 28 March, Donnington Community Hub, 9.45am-11.30am.

– 5 April, Lightmoor Village BVT organising a litter pick at Oak Tree Centre, 10.30am-12.30pm.

– 5 April, St Georges and Priorslee Parish Council litter pick, 10am-12noon.

Keep an eye on the Street Champions Facebook page for details of further litter picks www.facebook.com/telfordstreetchampions or email pride.officer@telford.gov.uk