Just Credit Union and FAIRShare Credit Union join forces to enhance member services

The Shropshire financial landscape is set to change with the announcement of a merger between two prominent credit unions: Shrewsbury-based Just Credit Union and Telford’s FAIRShare Credit Union.

Matt Cuhls and June Campbell

The chairs of both organizations, June Campbell of Just Credit Union and Matt Cuhls of FAIRShare Credit Union, have publicly confirmed the merger plans, emphasising the benefits it will bring to their combined membership.

The driving force behind this decision is the desire to enhance services, bolster financial resilience, and expand opportunities for all members. Both boards recognised that a unified entity would be better positioned to achieve these goals while maintaining a strong local focus.

June Campbell highlighted the existing cooperative relationship between the two credit unions, stating, “We have always enjoyed a co-operative relationship with FAIRShare and both boards felt that now was the time to formalise this relationship.” She emphasised the careful consideration that went into the decision, expressing confidence that the merger would provide “the best possible service for the long term.”

Matt Cuhls echoed this sentiment, noting the shared ethos and community-centric values of the two organisations. “FAIRShare and Just Credit Union have similar ethos and serve the same communities. We have shared values of community support and member empowerment and coming together is the next logical step,” he stated.

A key advantage of the merger, as articulated by Cuhls, is the ability to invest in technology and personnel. This investment will enable the merged entity to better meet the evolving needs of their communities. “Together we can make the investment in technology and people to ensure we meet the long-term needs of our communities delivered by one dynamic organisation,” he explained.

The overarching message from both chairs is one of strength through unity. As Matt Cuhls succinctly put it, “Together we will be stronger.” This merger signifies a strategic move to create a more robust and sustainable credit union, capable of providing enhanced financial services and support to the residents of Shropshire.