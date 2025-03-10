Grateful grandmother taking on marathon for SaTH Charity’s Neonatal Unit Fund

A grateful Shrewsbury grandmother has decided to take on the Manchester Marathon for SaTH Charity’s neonatal fund after her grandson spent eight days on the unit.

Tracy Hamer and grandchild Henry

Tracy Hamer’s grandson Henry was born on Christmas Day last year and needed the support of the Neonatal Team at The Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Henry was discharged after eight days and is now a healthy boy.

Tracy has now decided to take on the marathon in April for neonatal fund. She said, “I cannot express my gratitude enough, not only for the quick thinking and highly-skilled experts for all they did to save Henry, but also for the care and compassion shown to my son Jib and my daughter-in-law Paige at this incredibly traumatic time and for all they continue to do for all the families that need them.”

Corrine DaCosta, Neonatal Ward Manager, said “We are so grateful to Tracy for taking on the Manchester Marathon to raise money for our unit. We know how difficult it can be to have your baby admitted to Neonates and I’m pleased to hear that her grandson, daughter in law and son were treated with kindness and compassion.

“The money raised will make a difference to our patients as we have a few areas we are looking to improve, which include the infant feeding room and the quiet room for relatives.”

If you would like to support Tracy in her fundraiser for the Neonatal Unit you can find the link to the JustGiving page.