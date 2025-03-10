9.8 C
Shropshire
Monday, March 10, 2025
Firefighters attend house fire involving tumble drier in St Martins

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A house fire in the Moors Bank area of St. Martins, Oswestry, prompted a swift response from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) in the early hours of this morning.

At 2.36am, SFRS Fire Control received an emergency call reporting a house fire. Three fire appliances from Oswestry station were immediately dispatched to the scene, along with an Operations Officer.

Upon arrival at the property, located near the Oswestry station ground, firefighters discovered a fire involving a tumble dryer.

Crews donned breathing apparatus and utilised hosereel jets to tackle the blaze. A thermal imaging camera was employed to identify hotspots and ensure the fire was fully extinguished. Positive Pressure Ventilation was then used to clear smoke from the property.

The incident required collaborative efforts, with assistance provided by North Wales Fire Service.

Firefighters worked to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading. The stop message, indicating the fire was under control, was received at 3.51am, approximately an hour and fifteen minutes after the initial call.

“Our crews responded quickly and effectively to this early morning incident,” stated a spokesperson for SFRS. “The use of breathing apparatus, hosereel jets, thermal imaging, and positive pressure ventilation were instrumental in bringing the fire under control and minimising damage.”

SFRS reminds residents to ensure they regularly clean lint filters in tumble dryers and never leave them running unattended.

