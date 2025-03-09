Telford & Wrekin Council welcomes breakfast club scheme

A pilot scheme which will provide all pupils at a Telford and Wrekin Borough primary school with a free daily breakfast has been welcomed by the local authority.

Carol McQuiggan, headteacher, Councillor Shirley Reynolds and Sarah Nicholas, who will be running the breakfast club. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The Government recently announced plans to launch its breakfast club pilot scheme from April onwards at hundreds of primary schools across the country.

Lawley Primary School, a Telford & Wrekin Council maintained school, is one of the schools selected to take part.

It means that from April onwards, parents and carers with children at the school will be able to access 30minutes free childcare before school starts. A free breakfast will also be given to each child.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment and Skills, said:

“I’m delighted that a Telford and Wrekin school has been included within the government’s pilot scheme.

“Through the pilot, the Government will provide Lawley Primary School with funding to cover the cost of running the breakfast club.

“This will provide a significant benefit to local families in the area, particularly to working parents and carers, who I’m sure will welcome the flexibility to drop children off at school 30 minutes earlier at no cost.

“They can also be assured that their child will receive a free breakfast and able to start the school day feeling full and ready to learn.”

Carol McQuiggan, headteacher at Lawley Primary School, said:

“We are participating in the government’s Early Adopters Scheme for the new universal free breakfast club initiative to assess its impact and identify potential challenges.

“While the programme aims to tackle child poverty and support learning, we want to ensure it is practical, effective, and sustainable for school.

“Through early funding and collaboration with the Department for Education, we will test the approach, evaluate its benefits and drawbacks, and help shape best practices before wider implementation.”