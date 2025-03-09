River Clun wireless water quality monitoring established

A project funded by the River Severn Partnership Advanced Wireless Innovation Region (RSPAWIR) will monitor water quality in a Shropshire river that is one of just 11 nationwide that is home to fresh water pearl mussels.

Steering group members with RSPAWIR project manager Matt Smith, right

The information gathered may also be used in future projects which could unlock planning applications currently held up by concerns over phosphate levels in the river.

The River Clun is a Special Area of Conservation but is identified as being in an “unfavourable condition” due to declining water quality.

- Advertisement -

Orthophosphate and Total Oxidised Nitrogen Levels are significantly above target levels in the river which is also preventing planners from granting permission for much needed residential development in the river Clun catchment.

Shropshire Council has been exploring options to take forward mitigation measures for development which do not compromise the ability to restore the River Clun SAC to a favourable conservation status.

The work has resulted in a successful funding bid to the RSPAWIR to install a series of automated measuring devices, connected wirelessly to the internet and capable of taking regular readings and transmitting the data to a single portal.

The project will take part in three stages, working with the Severn Rivers Trust to provide regular, remote access water quality monitoring which will provide a control for existing schemes where measurements are taken manually and less frequently.

Two sediment traps will also be installed complete with sensors at the entrance and the exit to monitor water quality at the point of entry and at the point it leaves the trap. These will be fitted in both rural and urban points in the river.

Matt Farmer, public health, biodiversity and emergency planning manager, for Shropshire Council, said:-

“Shropshire Council has commissioned an expert mitigation report / delivery plan to address the issues of phosphates in the river, including installing silt traps on our highways. This study and associated case studies would benefit from an independent and scientifically accurate measurement regime that could baseline the current nutrient and silt levels in the river and monitor the effectiveness of proposed mitigation measures being piloted.

“The funding from the RSPAWIR has allowed us to progress this.”

Ian Nellins, deputy leader of Shropshire Council and cabinet member for climate change, environment and transport, added:-

“By gathering regular and consistent data we will be able to see the bigger picture of how and where the nutrients are causing a concern.

“We need to wait for the data to be gathered and analysed but we expect to gather some very useful insights.

“As well as unlocking the potential to improve water quality and enhance the habitat this will help inform decisions on currently stalled planning applications and the housing growth in the locality, which will address housing affordability issues and support the sustainability of south Shropshire’s communities.”

The RSPAWIR scheme will see sensors installed in the River Clun to maintain consistent measuring of phosphate levels which will provide an independent and scientifically accurate measurement regime that could baseline the current nutrient and silt levels in the river and monitor the effectiveness of proposed mitigation measures being piloted by Shropshire Council.

The scheme is being overseen by a steering group made up of the EA, Severn Rivers Trust, Shropshire Wildlife Trust and is supported by the River Clun Monitoring Group.

Notes: The RSPAWIR, managed by Shropshire Council, has been awarded £3.75m of funding from the Department of Science, Industry and Technology, to support the growth of wireless innovation and technology in some of its key economic sectors.

The Partnership comprises the eight English and Welsh councils that cover the River Severn catchment area including Shropshire Council, and is one of 10 UK Innovation Regions to gain funding.