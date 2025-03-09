Henderson’s four goal haul seal Tigers’ road win

Autocraft Telford Tigers travelled to Sheffield to take on the Steeldogs having come into form at just the right time in their attempts to make the end of season playoffs.

Tigers had won three games in a row including a victory last week against Sheffield which had seen them gain a five point lead over Solway and narrow the gap to seventh place Romford to just two points, although both teams held games in hand over Telford.

Tigers dominated the first period and took the lead after five minutes. Adam Harding’s shot from the blue line deflected in off Eric Henderson to give the visitors the opening goal of the game.

Sheffield’s Henry Adams gave away a delay of game penalty which Tigers took advantage of. Good passing between Henderson and David Thomson saw Thomson score with a tap in to double the lead.

In the opening minute of the second period, Tigers’ defensive frailties returned with Adam Harding and Rhodes Mitchell-King colliding on the blue line allowing Sheffield to have a 2-on-0 breakaway.

Ivan Bjorkly-Nordstrom and Elmeri Hallfors broke in on goal and Bjorkly-Nordstrom passed to Hallfors who shot low past Brad Day to get the home side on the scoreboard.

The goal was the only negative for Telford as within four minutes they had restored a two goal lead. Henderson was again involved, setting up Devon Skoleski who hit a wrist shot from the slot that flew past Ben Norton in the Sheffield goal.

A minute later Tigers had a fourth goal. Henderson scored his second of the game with a shot from close range. With a minute of the period left, Henderson completed his hat trick when Tom Byrne passed to him in the slot and Henderson spun around and shot in one move beating Norton low down to record his fourth point of the night.

Tigers left the ice at the end of the period totally in control of the game.

Another sloppy start to the third period saw Sheffield pull a goal back. Bjorkly-Nordstrom scoring with a shot from distance that caught out Day.

Tigers hit back straight away when Harry Ferguson’s shot rebounded off Norton, allowing Scott McKenzie to shoot into the open net for Tigers’ sixth goal.

With the game seemingly over, Sheffield pulled two goals back to make it a contest again. Brady Doxey scored from close range before Hallfors scored a power play goal.

Telford were under pressure and Sheffield were in the ascendancy. With three minutes left, Sheffield shot themselves in the foot when Bjorkly-Nordstrom was called for a cross check. This allowed Tigers to run down the clock and in the final seconds of the game, with Norton pulled from goal, Tigers sealed the game when Henderson scored a fourth goal into the empty net.

Final Score: Sheffield Steeldogs 4 Autocraft Telford Tigers 7.

Scorers: Eric Henderson (4), David Thomson, Devon Skoleski and Scott McKenzie.

Man of the match: Eric Henderson.

After the game Head Coach Tom Watkins, commented,”We got a strong start. I thought we were solid on our forecheck and defensively in the first period we were smart and were able to play with the lead. They have a lot of talent and it was only natural they would put us under some pressure in the second period but we scored timely goals to maintain the momentum.

In the third period I thought we managed the puck pretty well, Sheffield at home are strong and they gave it a good push to get within two goals of us but we stuck together to get the job done. Brad (Day) played a strong game and Hendo (Henderson) came up with some big goals for a six point night.”