Council Leader urges Government to back Shrewsbury North West Relief Road

News
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Lezley Picton, Leader of Shropshire Council, has made a direct appeal to the Government, urging them to reaffirm their commitment to the Shrewsbury North West Relief Road (NWRR).

Leader of Shropshire Council, Lezley Picton. Photo: Shropshire Council
Leader of Shropshire Council, Lezley Picton. Photo: Shropshire Council

In a letter addressed to Lilian Greenwood MP, the Minister for the Future of Roads, Picton emphasised the project’s crucial role in the region’s economic and environmental future.

The council leader highlighted the NWRR as a “shovel-ready” project, poised to deliver significant benefits. She underscored its potential to drive economic growth and facilitate housing delivery, two key priorities for the Shropshire region. Furthermore, Picton stressed the road’s capacity to alleviate persistent congestion in Shrewsbury, leading to a marked improvement in air quality.

“The North West Relief Road is not simply a piece of infrastructure; it’s a vital component of our sustainable travel strategy,” Picton stated in her letter. “It will enhance public transport accessibility and complete the missing northern section of Shrewsbury’s ring road, providing a comprehensive solution to our transport challenges.”

The NWRR has garnered widespread support from numerous public organisations, including the NHS, Shropshire Fire and Rescue, and Arriva, reflecting its perceived importance to the community. Picton also clarified that the council had thoroughly explored alternative solutions, concluding that the NWRR remains the most effective and value-for-money option.

“We have considered all available options, and the NWRR consistently emerges as the optimal solution,” Picton asserted. “It is imperative that the Government recognises the strategic importance of this project and reaffirms its support.”

The council’s appeal comes at a time when infrastructure investment is under intense scrutiny. The outcome of the letter will be closely watched by residents and businesses alike, as they await a definitive decision on the future of the Shrewsbury North West Relief Road.

