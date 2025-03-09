Community comes together for Covid Day of Reflection in Telford

In a poignant gesture of remembrance, members of Telford & Wrekin Council gathered today at the Covid Memorial Garden in Telford Town Park to lay flowers in honour of the lives lost to Covid-19 over the past five years.

This important event, part of the Covid-19 Day of Reflection, underscores our community’s commitment to supporting one another through ongoing challenges and to cherishing the memories of those who have passed.

The Covid Memorial Garden, designed in partnership with bereaved families, stands as a place for contemplation and connection, offering members of the public a serene environment to sit and reflect. This memorial day is an opportunity to come together to remember those who lost their lives since the pandemic began and to honour the tireless work and acts of kindness shown by so many residents during this unprecedented time.

Cllr Kelly Middleton, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Healthier Communities, expressed the importance of coming together in collective remembrance: “Over the last five years, we have lost many residents to Covid-19.

“Our community has shown incredible resilience. We faced challenges together, we supported each other, and today, we reflect on those who sadly lost their lives to during the pandemic.

“We gather not just to mourn but to celebrate the strength of our community. Particularly we want to give thanks for the relentless efforts of health and care workers, and public health staff during this time. Together, we remember those we have lost and support each other in our shared journey forward.”

The Covid Memorial Garden is open to all who wish to visit this memorial day and beyond for private reflection.