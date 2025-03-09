13.7 C
Shropshire
Sunday, March 9, 2025
- Advertisement -

Community comes together for Covid Day of Reflection in Telford

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

In a poignant gesture of remembrance, members of Telford & Wrekin Council gathered today at the Covid Memorial Garden in Telford Town Park to lay flowers in honour of the lives lost to Covid-19 over the past five years.

Members of the Council gathered and Telford's MP gathered at the Covid Memorial Garden in Telford Town Park to lay flowers in honour of the lives lost to Covid-19 over the past five years. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
Members of the Council gathered and Telford’s MP gathered at the Covid Memorial Garden in Telford Town Park to lay flowers in honour of the lives lost to Covid-19 over the past five years. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

This important event, part of the Covid-19 Day of Reflection, underscores our community’s commitment to supporting one another through ongoing challenges and to cherishing the memories of those who have passed.

The Covid Memorial Garden, designed in partnership with bereaved families, stands as a place for contemplation and connection, offering members of the public a serene environment to sit and reflect. This memorial day is an opportunity to come together to remember those who lost their lives since the pandemic began and to honour the tireless work and acts of kindness shown by so many residents during this unprecedented time.

- Advertisement -

Cllr Kelly Middleton, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Healthier Communities, expressed the importance of coming together in collective remembrance: “Over the last five years, we have lost many residents to Covid-19.

“Our community has shown incredible resilience. We faced challenges together, we supported each other, and today, we reflect on those who sadly lost their lives to during the pandemic.

“We gather not just to mourn but to celebrate the strength of our community. Particularly we want to give thanks for the relentless efforts of health and care workers, and public health staff during this time. Together, we remember those we have lost and support each other in our shared journey forward.”

The Covid Memorial Garden is open to all who wish to visit this memorial day and beyond for private reflection.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP