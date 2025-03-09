Broseley’s Birchmeadow Park play area set for major improvements

Details of a major improvement scheme for Broseley’s Birchmeadow Park play area have been announced by Shropshire Council.

A visual of how Birchmeadow Play Park wil look

With work starting after Easter 2025, the site will be ready to welcome visitors in time for the school summer holidays.

The development of the play area is a joint project by Shropshire Council, Broseley Town Council and the Birchmeadow Park Management Committee. Kompan, the children’s play area specialist, has been appointed to design and install the new scheme that includes features that can be enjoyed by children and young people, including those with a range of physical and cognitive disabilities.

The improvements have been funded by the Community Infrastructure Levy (from new developments in the area) and by Broseley Town Council.

A fenced-in and sand covered zone has been designed with younger children in mind. There are somersault bars and climbing features to develop strength and encourage movement, a popular spinner bowl and mini sand diggers to enjoy. Built above the giant sand pit there will be a tower and platform linked by a raised tunnel for the children to climb through and explore, along with interactive and tactile games. Next to the sand filled area are features that help children develop their balancing skills, such as ‘Sway Alley’ with a series of suspended ‘logs’ that children walk across and a line of ‘Stepping Flowers’.

In the adjacent zone, more adventurous young people will discover features that will test their bravery. Fun seekers with no fear of heights will be able to launch from one climbing tower to another on a ride that pivots between the two structures, scramble up a 4m high climbing net or over the giant rocks and enjoy the spinning ‘We Hopper’ advanced style seesaw. The popular zipwire and teen shelter will also be refurbished as part of the project.

Many inclusive and accessible features have been incorporated into the designs, so children with different abilities can play together. The swings have accessible seats, the roundabout can be accessed by people using a wheelchair, the interactive games are tactile, a panel shows how to use British Sign Language and other features support the needs of people with different abilities. Changes will also be made to the entry point to make it easier for users of motorised scooters and larger push chairs to gain access.

New signs at the play area will remind visitors about the town’s heritage and encourage them to explore other places where they can enjoy outdoor activities and explore Broseley’s past.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital said:

“We are delighted to see all the partners working together to create such a great asset for the people of Broseley and visitors to the area. Visiting the park is a great way for children and young people to enjoy being outside, increase their activity levels, learn new skills and meet up with their friends.”

Caroline Bagnall, Shropshire Councillor for Broseley, and Broseley Town Councillor said:

“It’s been wonderful to be able to work with the community to help shape the new play area and incorporate elements that will enable children and young people with different abilities to play together.”

Millie Vozza Area Sales Manager at Kompan added:

“The Kompan team has really enjoyed working on the designs of the new play scheme and are looking forward to starting work on the site after Easter. We hope that the community will join us for a celebration event in the summer when the play area opens.”