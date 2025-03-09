1995 starters honoured at RJAH for 30 years of NHS commitment

Sixteen members of staff who have clocked up 30 years of service to the NHS have been honoured in the annual Long Service Awards at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

The 2025 Long Service Award winners at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital are pictured with Trust Chair Harry Turner (centre left, back row) and Chief Executive Stacey Keegan (centre right, back row)

The year was 1995 – Princess Diana gave a bombshell interview to BBC’s Panorama about her life in the Royal Family, while Oasis’s What’s The Story Morning Glory became an instant classic album. Toy Story premiered on the big screen.

In the world of sport, there was scandal as Eric Cantona kung-fu kicked a supporter, and shock as Andy Cole’s £7 million move to Manchester United shattered the UK transfer record.

Meanwhile, a group of healthcare workers made a move of their own, as they embarked on exciting new NHS careers.

Yesterday, 16 members of staff who have clocked up 30 years of service to the NHS were honoured in the annual Long Service Awards at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital. Together, they have accumulated more than 500 years of service between them.

They were presented with certificates and vouchers by Trust Chair Harry Turner and Chief Executive Stacey Keegan.

Harry said: “The Long Service Awards are truly one of the highlights of my year, as it is such an honour to be able to pay tribute to remarkable people who have given decades of service to the NHS.

“One thing I have always been clear about is that the NHS’s greatest asset is its people, and here at RJAH we are lucky to have some truly outstanding people.

“Many of those we had with us today have spent their entire NHS career with RJAH, and we thank them for their dedication and commitment. It is wonderful for me that I get to thank them on behalf of all of our patients.”

Stacey added: “On behalf of the Executive Team, and also on behalf of the NHS, I would like to thank all our staff who have received their long service award for their commitment to caring for patients over the past 30 years.

“Thirty years’ service to the NHS is an extraordinary achievement and I’m humbled by the knowledge and experience you all bring to this Trust, day-in, day-out.”

All the staff members presented with a certificate and voucher have dedicated 30 years of more of service either at the Oswestry-based hospital or elsewhere in the NHS.

The full of list of staff celebrating over 30 years’ service this year are: Angela Burgess, Clinical Support Worker; Catherine Darley, Physiotherapist; Sally Davies, PMO Lead; Diane Dean, Catering Technician; Lorraine Duncan, Clerical Officer; Sarah Evans, Medical Secretary; Karin Evans, Practice Development Nurse; Philip Hulse, Service Manager for Therapies; Gina Huxley, People Services Administrator; Jane Leah, Physiotherapist; Maryse Mackenzie, Medicines Safety Officer; Alison Mannion, Advanced Occupational Therapist; Ruth Martayn, Cleanliness Technician; Susan Phillips, Medical Secretary; Jane Rogers, Bank Nurse; and Jayne Nicholas, Staff Nurse.